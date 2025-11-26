UAE: UAE-based AI robotics startup Buildroid AI has raised $2 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Tim Draper, known for backing Tesla, SpaceX, Skype, and Robinhood.

The company also launched its first block-laying robot, built using BIM-to-BUILD simulation, according to a press release.

Buildroid will use the investment to expand pilot programs, refine simulation and autonomous capabilities of robotic crews, and accelerate commercial deployments.

Founded in 2025 by Slava Solonitsyn and Anton Glance, the startup raised more than $100 million and delivered 50 3D-printed homes.

Solonitsyn, Buildroid’s CEO and Co-Founder, said: “Construction robots have been around for over a decade, but have had limited success, primarily because they automate narrow skills and require significant additional labour to support them. With the rapid development of AI, it has become possible to bring general-purpose and industrial robots to construction as well.”

Starting from the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, Buildroid will deploy the first commercially available AI-powered robotics teams through partnerships with top general contractors.

