Qatar - Two companies specialising in innovation and digital technology signed a strategic two-year partnership on Tuesday aimed at empowering organisations with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that support the country’s AI strategy.



The agreement was signed by Engineer Nayef al-Ibrahim, co-founder and CEO of Ibtechar, and Morad el-Mazyani, co-founder and CEO of AI Crafters.



Addressing the media yesterday, al-Ibrahim said the collaboration will strengthen Ibtechar’s current service offering by integrating AI-powered solutions, enabling organisations across Qatar to unlock the full potential of AI and implement it effectively to achieve their strategic goals.



Al-Ibrahim noted that the partnership comes at a “critical moment,” as organisations here and abroad face growing challenges in integrating AI into their operations.



Recognising that large-scale AI adoption “is a daunting prospect,” Ibtechar and AI Crafters are joining forces to ease this transition for organisations in Qatar, offering comprehensive support from foundational training to custom AI-engineering solutions, he said.



Al-Ibrahim said, “The strategic implementation of AI is driving transformation across economic and societal spheres. Our partnership with AI Crafters furthers our commitment to bringing world-class AI capabilities to Qatar.



“We’re here to help organisations navigate AI adoption, develop new skills and capabilities, and build a resilient, future-ready workforce, contributing to Qatar’s journey towards a more diversified and knowledge-based economy.”



El-Mazyani said, “Qatar’s commitment to innovation and AI makes it an inspiring place for us to contribute and grow. This pivotal partnership with Ibtechar allows us to bring our expertise to a market that is actively embracing AI transformation and to support the country’s broader innovation agenda.”



The partnership stipulates that Ibtechar will integrate AI Crafters’ solutions into its existing services, enabling it to deliver an expanded range of AI-powered interventions, including AI upskilling, such as masterclasses, B2B corporate training, and specialised professional development courses designed to build capacity and advance AI skills within organisations.



Also included are tailored AI solutions like custom-built tools and experiences, such as the interactive AI Corner and supporting the strategic integration of AI into innovation labs and spaces.



The joint initiative directly supports Qatar’s ambitious vision to transition into a diversified, knowledge-based economy, integrating AI into all sectors of life, governance, and business, as outlined in the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

