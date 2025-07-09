Citigroup plans to create 510 new jobs in Charlotte, Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina said on Tuesday.

The bank will invest $16.1 million in an office facility in Mecklenburg County, expanding its workforce in personal banking, finance and marketing, the governor added.

Bloomberg News was the first to report Citigroup's expansion in Charlotte.

Even as digital banking gains prominence, U.S. banks view branch networks as essential tools for fostering and sustaining client relationships.

"Charlotte stood out as a location where we had a unique opportunity to invest by establishing a formal presence," said Edward Skyler, Citi's head of enterprise services & public affairs.

The average salary for the new positions is projected to be $131,832, according to the official release.




