KUWAIT CITY - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has announced the development of a groundbreaking technology for generating cryptographic keys, marking a significant advancement in the field of data protection and information security.

The announcement was made by CBK Governor Basel Ahmad Al-Haroon, who said the innovation was created within the Bank’s Innovation Hub, Wolooj, as part of a broader effort to promote digital security and technological progress.

The new system is now officially registered as intellectual property, reinforcing CBK’s role as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.

According to a statement issued by the Bank on Wednesday, the technology uses complex, unpredictable data sources to generate randomness. These digital streams are then combined with secure randomness produced by the operating system to generate robust, highly secure encryption keys. This dual-source approach enhances the resilience of digital systems across various applications by balancing traditional and non-traditional cryptographic methods.

Al-Haroon emphasized that the achievement is the result of dedicated work by national talent from within the CBK, aligning with the Bank’s institutional innovation strategy.

He added that the Wolooj Center plays a critical role in fostering innovation across sectors including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, and regulatory technologies. The platform provides a dynamic environment for developing and testing new digital solutions.

The Central Bank reiterated its commitment to advancing innovation and creating a secure digital ecosystem that supports Kuwait’s vision for technological leadership and financial sector modernization.

