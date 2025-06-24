Egypt - GlobalCorp Real Estate Finance (Ollin), a subsidiary of GlobalCorp Financial Group, has signed cooperation agreements with 14 banks, securing nearly EGP 4.2bn in financing over the past year.

The funding enhances the company’s capacity to meet rising demand in Egypt’s real estate finance market and strengthens its financial position.

In parallel, the company contributed EGP 3m to the capital of the Egyptian Real Estate Refinancing Company (ERERC), enabling it to unlock an additional EGP 900m in financing. This move aligns with GlobalCorp’s broader strategy to diversify its funding sources and solidify its market standing.

In a statement, the company announced the launch of a comprehensive development strategy built on five core pillars. These include revising operational and credit policies to better align with market needs, streamlining processes for greater efficiency, clearly defining organizational responsibilities, and implementing a modern corporate structure to enhance institutional performance.

The results have already materialized in strong financial indicators: GlobalCorp’s real estate finance portfolio reached EGP 3.8bn during its first year of operations, and the company has served over 1,850 clients to date. It also raised its capital by EGP 75m, bringing total paid-up capital to EGP 325m.

“These results confirm that sustainable leadership is built through investment in technology, human capital, and strategic partnerships,” said Hatem Samir, Co-Founder and CEO of GlobalCorp Financial Group. He added that the company is preparing for its first real estate securitization transaction, a key milestone in its funding diversification strategy.

Mohamed Abdel-Wahab, CEO of GlobalCorp Real Estate Finance, noted that the company is executing a clear, structured plan to expand its real estate finance portfolio and enhance funding capacity through strategic collaboration with banks and financial institutions.

“Our achievements in just one year reflect a serious commitment to sustainable growth. Diversifying funding and investment channels is essential to maintaining financial stability and responding effectively to the increasing demand for real estate financing,” Abdel-Wahab said.

He also highlighted the company’s investment in a specialized, integrated technology system to manage real estate financing operations. The platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates transaction processing, and advances the company’s full digital transformation agenda.

“We’ve delivered tangible results in a short period thanks to institutional cohesion and a well-defined growth roadmap,” Abdel-Wahab concluded. “Our focus remains on smart growth through technology and partnerships to drive long-term value for our clients and the market.”

