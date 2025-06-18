Meta, in partnership with national innovation agencies and ecosystem partners, has launched the Llama Impact Accelerator Program across Sub-Saharan Africa to support the development of open-source AI tools aligned with regional development goals.

The initiative, which runs from May to November 2025, includes local accelerator tracks in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Senegal. It aims to support startups building scalable, socially relevant AI solutions for sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, public service delivery, financial inclusion and education.

Each six-week track will provide equity-free funding, technical training, mentorship, and access to local policy networks. Startups will develop AI tools using Meta’s open Llama ecosystem, culminating in Demo Days where teams will pitch their solutions to regional and global stakeholders. Selected teams will receive post-program support for product refinement and scaling.

“Africa is not just the future – it’s a present full of promise and potential,” said Balkissa Idé Siddo, public policy director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta. “Open-source AI can help unlock that potential by enabling developers to build tools that address their own communities’ needs.”

Partners include Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communications, Kenya’s Ministry of ICT, Senegal’s Ministry of Digital Affairs, and South Africa’s Department of Public Service and Administration, along with local incubators and training providers.

The programme is part of Meta’s broader push to advance inclusive, open AI ecosystems globally and support the development of digital infrastructure that responds to local priorities.

