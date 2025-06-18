RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani has launched the Khadamati ("My Services") portal, a unified digital platform designed to streamline access to all services available to Ministry of Justice employees.



The ministry said in a statement that the initiative is part of a broader effort to boost employee performance, enhance user experience, and provide flexible and high-quality service delivery.



The Khadamati portal serves as a single point of access, enabling employees to manage their details, access services, and complete tasks seamlessly. It automates routine procedures, accelerates application approvals, and reduces the time spent on administrative processes.



The portal strengthens procedural governance to ensure smooth operations and alignment with institutional best practices. It also supports the ministry's commitment to modernizing its administrative framework and delivering exceptional service standards.

