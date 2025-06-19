Riyadh: Darwinz AI (TheDar.AI), a Saudi-Egyptian company behind the AI Copilot platform dima, has raised $325,000 in a seed funding round, led by Flat6Labs KSA and Glint Ventures.

Founded in Egypt in 2021 by Emad Elazhary and Mohy Aboualam, TheDar.AI boosts productivity for PR professionals, marketers, and brand managers, according to a press release.

The company expanded its product to operate across six countries and counting, with a client retention rate exceeding 90%.

Its flagship product, dima, first launched in September 2024, currently improves daily productivity for PR and marketing experts by over 80%.

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand the team at its Riyadh office in The Garage – KACST, and prepare for the platform’s global debut.

Aboualam, Co-Founder of TheDar.AI, said: “We are proud to call TheDar.AI a Saudi company with Egyptian roots, and we are excited to scale globally through the thriving ecosystem here. Stay tuned — the best is yet to come.”

