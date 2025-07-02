Riyadh - WSM for Information Technology Company has inked a Sharia-compliant credit facility agreement with Emirates NBD, valued at SAR 5 million.

The facility, obtained on 30 June 2025, aims to finance contracts for new projects and issue final letters of guarantee, according to a bourse filing.

The credit facility, backed by a promissory note as a guarantee, will remain in effect until 21 June 2026.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

