Saudi Arabia - XDS DATACENTRES, a leading provider of advanced data center solutions, has announced a landmark agreement with Desert Dragon Data Centers (DD), a premier Saudi Arabia-based colocation facility designed/built/operated by ICS Arabia.



A total of 10MW is required by XDS in the kingdom. Desert Dragon will deliver 3MW of immersion-cooled segment in June 2026 to XDS, and the following year will complete the requirement.



The agreement reinforces Desert Dragon’s dedication to enabling high-performance AI and hyperscale workloads within the Kingdom, with strategic plans to expand its immersive segment up to 50MW across four cities in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The signing ceremony was held earlier today at Desert Dragon’s headquarters in Riyadh, with key executives from both organizations in attendance.



"This marks a momentous milestone as XDS enters the Saudi Arabian market for the first time, leveraging Desert Dragon’s Saudi-based facilities and cutting-edge U.S. designed technology by ICS Arabia, focused on sustainable solutions for AI and hyperscale workloads," stated Gen. Abdullah AlMazny (Ret.), GM of Desert Dragon Data Centers.



Ghufran Hamid, CEO of XDS, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership with Desert Dragon, stating: “Our collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in expanding AI infrastructure across the region. As AI workloads evolve, traditional air-cooled facilities are no longer sufficient. DD’s immersion cooling technology provides a scalable, efficient, and sustainable solution, tailored to meet the demanding needs of enterprise clients for AI-intensive applications.”



Desert Dragon is a leading provider of secure, environmentally responsible digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, targeting a capacity of approximately 187 MW by 2029. Its innovative data centers support a broad spectrum of workloads, including AI and hyperscale computing, across the Kingdom—with a focus on sustainable growth and resilience.



XDS DATACENTRES (XDS) offers advanced and scalable cloud hosting, and AI solutions for large-scale enterprise needs, and digital transformation initiatives with reliable, energy-efficient, and innovative infrastructure. XDS currently operates in the UK, UAE, and expanding into Saudi Arabia from 2026.

