Qatar - Vodafone Qatar has announced the launch of the region’s first ZTE U60 Pro Wi-Fi 7 5G mobile hotspot device.



The cutting-edge device is exclusively available through Vodafone Qatar, offering customers incredible speed, connectivity, and portability, a statement said.



Paired with Vodafone Qatar’s 5G plans, this next-generation device utilises the power of Wi-Fi 7 technology, enabling it to connect up to 64 devices.



Featuring a 3.5-inch screen, users can directly set up the device through the touchscreen. With its compact, pocket-sized design, the device boasts ultra-fast 5G-A speeds (actual speeds experienced depend upon network availability and other factors), Wi-Fi 7, a Snapdragon X75 chip, and a 10,000mAh battery, providing up to 29 hours of use. It also supports power bank function, reverse charging, and NFC pairing, making it ideal for business, travel, and on-the-go connectivity.



For QR999, customers can purchase the ZTE U60 Pro exclusively online and at the following Vodafone Qatar retail stores: Villaggio Mall, City Center Doha, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring Road, Lulu Al Khor, and Vodafone’s Pearl and Al Wakra branches. For more information on specifications, visit https://vodafone.qa/en/zte-u60.

