RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN has fully deployed OpenAI’s new open-source models — gpt-oss-120B and gpt-oss-20B — on Groq’s ultra-high-speed inference platform.



The models are hosted within HUMAIN’s sovereign AI data centers inside the Kingdom, ensuring full compliance with local regulatory and data sovereignty frameworks.



The deployment delivers OpenAI’s most advanced open-source capabilities to Saudi developers, enterprises, and public institutions, offering high-speed, low-latency inference while maintaining alignment with the Kingdom’s legal and privacy standards.



The gpt-oss-120B and gpt-oss-20B models offer unprecedented scale, 128K context windows, and built-in tools for real-time code execution and semantic search.



Running at over 500 and 1,000 tokens per second respectively on Groq’s infrastructure, they enable advanced reasoning and dialogue at previously unmatched speeds.



“This is a defining moment for Saudi Arabia,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. “By hosting the world’s most powerful open models locally, we are enabling Saudi innovators to access frontier AI with full sovereignty. This is what AI leadership looks like.”



Jonathan Ross, CEO of Groq, added: “Groq was built to run models like this fast, affordably, and at scale. Our partnership with HUMAIN puts us at the center of one of the most ambitious AI ecosystems globally.”



The announcement marks a new phase in the strategic collaboration between HUMAIN and Groq, first revealed in May 2025.



It positions Saudi Arabia as a vital global corridor for AI innovation, linking compute, compliance, and capability across the GCC, the Levant, Africa, Asia, and beyond.



By ensuring that all data and inference operations occur within national borders, the deployment empowers local institutions to adopt world-class AI without compromising on privacy, compliance, or latency.

