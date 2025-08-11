CAIRO: Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 13.9% in July from 14.9% in June, data from statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Sunday. Urban food and beverage prices were down 3% overall compared with June 2025 but rose by 3.4% against July 2024.

Urban inflation on a monthly basis inched down in July by 0.5% compared with June, as meat and poultry prices were down by 4.9%, fruits by 11% and vegetables by 7%, while the prices of bread and cereals were up by 0.4% and seafood by 0.2%.

Egypt's annual inflation has plunged from a record high of 38% in September 2023, helped by an $8 billion financial support package agreed with the International Monetary Fund in March 2024.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as fuel and some food types, rose to 11.6% year-on-year in July from 11.4% in June, the central bank said later on Sunday. (Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Jaidaa Taha; Editing by William Mallard, Elaine Hardcastle)