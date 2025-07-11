GENEVA — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha affirmed that Saudi Arabia has launched a series of initiatives aimed at addressing the global challenges in computing, data, and algorithms for the benefit of humanity. “These initiatives receive great support from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman,” he said while addressing the 160th anniversary celebrations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Geneva. The event was attended by state leaders, decision-makers, and international technical experts.



Alswaha emphasized that the world is at a critical moment due to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technologies. He pointed out that the existing gaps in computing, data, and algorithms require an urgent and collective response.



The minister highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to ongoing efforts and the establishment of international partnerships aimed at bridging gaps in artificial intelligence and promoting digital inclusivity for all.



He noted the significance of the coming years in shaping the future, asserting that collaboration is the only way to prevent a widening divide between societies and nations. The goal is to create a more equitable world by leveraging modern technologies to benefit humanity and advance comprehensive development.



Advancement of Saudi role in AI era figures in Alswaha’s talks with international leaders



Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha held a series of high-level meetings during his official visit to Switzerland, aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s global role in promoting inclusivity in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), innovation, and digital economy development.



The meetings held in Geneva included one with UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary General Doreen Bogdan-Martin during which they discussed the Kingdom’s long standing partnership with the ITU spanning over 76 years, as well as its pioneering initiatives to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their discussions also covered topics such as the future of the digital economy by enabling global telecommunications infrastructure and accelerating progress in international technological initiatives that serve humanity worldwide.



The minister also met with Algerian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Sid Ali Zerrouki to expand partnership opportunities in the areas of digital governance, AI, and digital infrastructure.



During the meeting between Alswaha and Somali Minister of Communications and Technology Mohamed Adam Moalim Ali, they discussed partnership opportunities in developing digital infrastructure, advancing digital government initiatives, and empowering national talents in line with the aspirations of both countries.



He discussed with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Director General Daren Tang opportunities to enable sustainable innovation and strengthen intellectual-property protection in the context of emerging technologies. They further discussed expanding partnerships in technology transfer initiatives and the development of innovation-supportive policies.



At the headquarters of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Alswaha met with Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan to discuss advancing sustainable digital development and supporting economic growth toward building a technology- and innovation-driven digital future.

