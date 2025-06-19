Cairo: EFG Hermes KSA, an EFG Holding Company, is scaling its offerings to include Securities Borrowing and Lending (SBL) services, scheduled to launch in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

The new solutions will provide institutional investors, asset managers, and family offices with boosted portfolio efficiency, enhanced trading strategies, and new revenue streams, according to a press release.

The launch aligns with the company’s objectives to expand its product suite to meet client needs and global market trends.

EFG Hermes KSA aims to reinforce market liquidity, back trading strategies, and attract greater institutional participation in the Saudi financial market by facilitating securities lending and borrowing.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, said: “Adding SBL to our product offerings aligns with our commitment to providing investors with more flexibility and access to advanced trading strategies.”

The CEO added: “As the Kingdom's capital market continues to evolve, we aim to support liquidity, enhance market efficiency, and create new opportunities for institutional investors. Our focus remains on delivering innovative solutions that contribute to a more sophisticated and resilient financial ecosystem.”

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented: “This service enables investors to lend and borrow securities, optimize trading strategies, and generate passive income. By facilitating regulated short-selling and increasing market liquidity, SBL supports more dynamic and sophisticated investment approaches.”

The SBL service allows hedge funds and institutional investors to effectively implement risk-hedging strategies. Additionally, institutional investors, pension funds, and asset managers will be able to generate passive income by lending idle securities without liquidating their positions.

The SBL feature will bolster Saudi Arabia’s position in global financial markets, making it more attractive to international hedge funds and prime brokers.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, EFG Holding posted consolidated net profits of EGP 1.55 billion, compared to EGP 2.11 billion in Q1-24.

