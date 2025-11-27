Saudi Paper Manufacturing Company, a tissue paper firm, said it has fully repaid a medium-term loan with Arab Banking Corporation (ABC) Bank ahead of schedule.

The company repaid €16.25 million ($18.8 million), equivalent to SAR 70.33 million based on the exchange rate at the time of repayment on November 26, 2025.

The repayment was made through financing secured from Gulf International Bank. Saudi Paper said the move is part of its broader plan to restructure financial obligations to improve cash flow, reduce future financing costs and strengthen its ability to manage liabilities.

