AlJazira Takaful Taawuni Company signed a SAR 45.95 million contract with Bank Aljazira, on 9 December 2025, to provide a group credit insurance plan for mortgage loans.

Both sides also inked a deal valued at SAR 22.80 million to provide a group credit insurance plan for personal loans, according to a bourse disclosure.

The coverage of the two agreements will commence on 13 December for one year.

Meanwhile, the financial impact will reflect positively on the income results during 2025 and 2026.

In June 2024, Bank Aljazira purchased 4.65 million shares in AlJazira Takaful Taawuni, equivalent to 7.05% of the company’s capital.

