Riyadh: Saudi deeptech startup Strataphy has raised a $6 million seed round, led by Outliers VC and joined by Shorooq, with participation from PlusVC (+VC).

The company will use the new funding to advance its technology, expand its full-service stack, and scale its engineering and operations teams, according to a press release.

This will support new deployments across gig projects, industrial facilities, and hyper-scale data centers in the MENA region and beyond.

Founded in 2025, Strataphy’s platform came at a time when cooling became the biggest challenge that faces hyperscale expansion and industrial growth, especially in hot-climate regions, where it already consumes nearly 50% of total electricity use across sectors.

The pressure is most acute in the Middle East, home to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cooling markets at more than $120 billion annually, including $13 billion in Saudi Arabia alone.

In this regard, the system enables industrial and commercial facilities, including data centers, to cut energy intensity, reduce operating costs, and meet surging cooling demand.

Ammar Alali, Co-Founder and CEO of Strataphy, commented: “Our mission is to build the backbone for next-generation cooling that is scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient. This investment will accelerate our technology, expand our team, and enable us to meet the surging demand across the region and beyond.”

Mohammed Almeshekah, Founder and General Partner at Outliers VC, said: “As demand accelerates and AI adds further pressure, efficient and scalable cooling is becoming essential for sustained growth. Strataphy’s subsurface-powered approach delivers a step change in reliability and energy use. We are backing the team because they are rethinking the infrastructure that will shape the region's next decade of progress.”

Shane Shin, Founding Partner at Shorooq, concluded: “Cooling infrastructure is the hidden backbone of the AI and industrial revolution. What Strataphy is building isn’t just a better system; it’s a fundamental rethinking of how energy, environment, and infrastructure intersect in hot-climate economies.”

