UAE-based home renovation tech platform Reno has secured $4 million in a mix of equity and debt to expand its footprint across the GCC, according to a recent press release.

The company will use the new investments to scale its technology capabilities, building the region’s first end-to-end operating system for renovations.

The funding round was led by 500 Sanabil, Hub71, Plus VC, Zero 100 VC, FlyerOne Ventures, Sandstorm VC, AngelSpark, and Swiss Founders Fund.

Meanwhile, the fundraising supports the launch of Reno’s new app in early 2026, offering real-time AI-powered design and instant budget estimates. This is in addition to an intelligent materials engine that gives customers absolute clarity from the very first step of their renovation journey.

Reno integrates design, project management, contractor oversight, financing options, including its signature Renovate Now, Pay Later offering, into a single platform.

This feature creates a transparent, structured and fully supervised renovation experience.

By combining AI-driven workflow and transparent oversight, all deliverables are centralized through milestone-based processes that give homeowners and property investors unmatched control and visibility.

Founded in 2024 by Marc Michel, Amr Hosny, and Farah Karabeg, Reno is the all-in-one, end-to-end interior design and renovation platform for residential and commercial projects.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).