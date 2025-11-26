Egypt's Al-Tameer Mortgage Finance Company, also known as Al Oula, has secured approval from Egypt's Housing and Development Bank for a new credit facility of EGP one billion ($21 million), Ayman Abdel Hamid, its Vice Chairman and Managing Director told Zawya Arabic.

"We have signed the contracts," said Abdel Hamid, whose company operates in mortgage finance and has 38,000 clients, including low- and middle-income earners, according to the latest official data as of September 2024.

The company was founded in 2003 and has a paid-up capital of EGP 734 million, according to its official website.

Other Credit Facilities

According to Abdel Hamid, the company is still in negotiations with Banque Misr, which have been ongoing for nearly six months, to obtain additional facilities worth EGP 1.25 billion.

He added that the company currently has available bank facilities of nearly EGP 4 billion and aims to double this figure by 2026.

Regarding the company's financing portfolio, Abdel Hamid noted that it will reach EGP 11.5 billion by the end of this year.

Click here to read the article in Arabic