The Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund (SHMFF) signed a cooperation protocol with Commercial International Bank – Egypt (CIB) to expand joint work in the mortgage finance sector, as per a statement.

The new protocol aims to increase the volume of mortgage financing dedicated to low- and middle-income citizens to EGP 12 billion.

This step reflects continued demand for the fund’s housing units and the services provided by CIB.

The protocol represents a renewal of the agreement signed between SHMFF and CIB on September 1st, 2020, and its annex signed on January 16th, 2024.

This solid collaboration confirms the two sides' commitment to easing mortgage measures and helping citizens own suitable housing units at concessional conditions.

