Egypt - Commercial International Bank (CIB) has secured The Banker’s Bank of the Year 2025 award for Egypt, cited for the rapid expansion of its factoring subsidiary and the broadening of its sustainable lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The bank’s wholly owned factoring subsidiary, Commercial International Finance Company (CIFC), recorded a portfolio exceeding EGP 4 billion ($84.4 million) by the end of June 2025, following its launch in early 2024. The unit reported outstanding balances of EGP 2.1 billion and aims to expand its operations through integrated supply chain management solutions.

In July 2024, CIB introduced a “Sustainable Finance Loan” designed to support SMEs in the textile, plastic, and food and beverage sectors. The product, developed in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Frankfurt Business School, assists clients in upgrading fixed assets and investing in renewable energy and resource efficiency.

To further support local businesses, the bank signed a credit risk guarantee agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in November 2024. The deal covers 50 per cent of the credit risk associated with a €50 million SME loan portfolio.

“This prestigious accolade underscores our commitment to sustainable finance, digital transformation and innovative customer-centric solutions,” said Islam Zekry, group chief financial officer and executive board member.

