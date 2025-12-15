ABU DHABI: IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced that it has increased its shareholding in Invictus Investment Company PLC to approximately 40 percent through the acquisition of 196 million shares, adding a further 17.50 percent stake in a major big block trade valued at around AED420 million.

Invictus Investment Company operates across global trade corridors spanning food commodities, industrial inputs, logistics, and supply chain solutions. Its diversified model, coupled with expanding international operations, has positioned the company as a significant contributor to global trade flows and supply chain resilience.

In the first half of 2025, Invictus Investment delivered a 164 percent year-on-year increase in EBITDA to AED189.7 million, while revenue rose 43 percent year-on-year to AED6.1 billion, marking the company’s highest half-year performance since its ADX listing in 2022. Total equity increased to AED1.3 billion, further strengthening the company’s balance sheet and financial resilience. The company also expanded its geographic footprint to 65 countries, entering 10 new markets in H1 2025, while advancing key acquisitions that strengthen its midstream and downstream capabilities.

IHC’s additional AED420 million investment reflects its confidence in Invictus Investment Company’s long-term trajectory and strengthens its strategic exposure to sectors that play a critical role in global economic stability. Invictus’ integrated trading platform, along with its growing international footprint, aligns with IHC’s focus on backing companies that enable essential supply networks and deliver sustainable value.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “Increasing our shareholding in Invictus Investment Company underscores our conviction in its strategic direction and its expanding role in global trade and supply chain ecosystems. As international demand for integrated trading solutions continues to rise, Invictus is positioned for exceptional long-term growth. This investment reinforces IHC’s commitment to supporting high-performing businesses that deliver resilience, innovation, and value across global markets.”

Amir Daoud Abdellatif, CEO of Invictus Investment Company PLC, added, “The increased investment from IHC is a clear testament to the strength of our long-term strategy and the consistency with which we have delivered against it. The progress achieved by Invictus Investment across financial performance, operational scale, and strategic expansion reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking and our optimism for the future.”

This additional investment enhances IHC’s global portfolio and advances its strategy of building influential positions in sectors that support critical economic infrastructure worldwide.

The share purchase was executed through a major big block trade and results in IHC holding approximately 40 percent of the total issued shares of Invictus Investment Company PLC.