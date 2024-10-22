ABU DHABI: Aldar has partnered with Mandarin Oriental, the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts, and residences, to develop Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental branded residences on Saadiyat Island.

Set to launch for sale later in 2024, Mandarin Oriental Residences will consist of 228 premium homes, epitomising luxury through exquisite design and the legendary service that has defined Mandarin Oriental as one of the world’s most prestigious hospitality brands.

The exclusive development is located within Saadiyat Cultural District, overlooking the soaring falcon wings of Zayed National Museum. It will be within walking distance of Louvre Abu Dhabi, the forthcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Mandarin Oriental Residences will also have access to 3,500 sqm of premium dining spaces along the Zayed National Museum promenade, with a further 60,000 sqm of experiential retail, entertainment, and leisure options at the nearby Saadiyat Grove. Residents will enjoy seamless access to the cultural richness of the nearby museums, complemented by breathtaking fountain views.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, commented, “Our partnership with Mandarin Oriental reflects the strength of demand amongst local and overseas buyers for premium developments in Abu Dhabi and will further elevate the luxury living experience within Saadiyat Cultural District. The partnership is also a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract globally renowned luxury brands that emanate service excellence, delight customers through every interaction, and elevate the overall living experience.”

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive at Mandarin Oriental, added, “We are delighted to partner with Aldar on this landmark development in Abu Dhabi, introducing the Mandarin Oriental lifestyle to residents for the first time. This collaboration highlights our commitment to creating exceptional experiences in a destination where discerning individuals aspire not only to visit but to call home. With our signature attention to detail and dedication to legendary service, we look forward to establishing a new benchmark for luxury living in Abu Dhabi.”

Saadiyat Island is a vibrant and sophisticated destination, offering a blend of pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and world-class fine dining. Renowned for its cultural attractions and stunning natural beauty, it provides an unforgettable experience for visitors seeking relaxation or excitement.

The partnership comes as demand for branded residences continues to grow in Abu Dhabi. Earlier this year, a penthouse within one of Aldar’s branded residential developments on Saadiyat Island set a record transaction for Abu Dhabi, selling for AED137 million.