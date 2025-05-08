Muscat: Al Nama Real Estate launched Opal Residence project, its largest real estate project for 2025, in Muscat Hills on Monday.

The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

The project is being developed in an area of 41, 000 square metres and includes 279 residential units and 23 commercial units.

The project accommodates two underground floors and one ground floor and other seven floors.

Opal Residence also accommodates an overhead pathway of 400 metres in length with the largest swimming pool in Muscat Hills. In addition the project will have dedicated recreational and sports facilities such as a gym, sauna, and relaxation area among other amenities.

Sheikh Is’haq bin Abdullah Al Hoqani, Chief Executive Officer of Al Nama Real Estate said that the new residential project will be a new qualitative addition to the real estate sector and to the luxury residence segment.

He said that the project is the result of a clear vision, precise planning and a passion for introducing an unmatched housing experience and amazing architectural design.

He said that the selection of Muscat Hill area for developing the project was its strategic location and the ease of access to the other vital areas in Muscat Governorate.

He said that the company with its 23 year history since incorporation reaffirmed its commitment to continue development of its services and expand the scope of business on the back of a well-experienced work team and consistent with principles and values and transparency.

The launch ceremony was attended by a number of members of the Royal Family, ministers, undersecretaries, diplomats, businessmen and developers.

