DUBAI - DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced the appointment of Ali & Sons Contracting Company – Sole Proprietorship LLC to spearhead the second phase of Uptown Dubai's transformative development.

Ali & Sons Contracting has been awarded the main construction contract to bring this next phase to life following the successful completion of the enabling works.

Seamlessly connected to the iconic Uptown Tower by a new link bridge, the development will see two new state-of-the-art commercial towers offering a combined 62,000 square metres of Grade A commercial and retail space, delivering amenities and accessibility in line with DMCC’s dynamic urban destination.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “The next phase of Uptown Dubai marks a defining moment in the district’s evolution. Our collaboration with Ali & Sons Contracting underscores DMCC’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable urban development – setting a new benchmark not only for Dubai, but for the region as a whole.”

Ali & Sons Contracting will deliver the project using leading industry standards for health, safety and wellbeing, using technology and innovation such as drone surveying, off-site prefabrication and 3D planning software to achieve the highest quality construction.

Shamis Ali bin Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman and Group Managing Director, Ali & Sons Holding LLC, said, “This partnership with DMCC reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. We look forward to bringing our expertise to this ambitious project, delivering on DMCC’s vision and creating a world-class destination.”



