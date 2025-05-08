Muscat – Alfardan Properties has officially launched ‘Alfardan Living Privilege Programme’ and ‘Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club’ which was attended by Alfardan Properties’ distinguished tenants and members of Oman’s press at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. Having been successfully launched previously in Qatar, these programs have now been introduced to enhance the lifestyle of distinguished residential and commercial tenants based in premier mixed-use developments in Oman: Alfardan Heights and Finaa Alfardan.

Commenting on this expansion, Mohamed Sleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Alfardan Properties and Alfardan Hospitality, states: “Introducing these two programs in Oman marks a key milestone for us. By extending tailored privileges across three countries, we are enhancing the living and business experiences of our partners and residents, while setting a new industry benchmark. More than just benefits, these programs build a connected community defined by luxury, service, and the distinctive living Alfardan Properties offers.”

The Alfardan Oyster Privilege Club is complemented by a user-friendly mobile app, allowing members to easily access and manage their privileges at any time.

