Damac Properties has officially revealed Chelsea Residences by Damac, the iconic residential development born of its landmark global partnership with Chelsea F.C.

Located in Dubai Maritime City, Chelsea Residences stands on one of the last remaining waterfront corner plots offering unobstructed 270-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

The development consists of six towers rising 130 m high with over 1,400 meticulously designed apartments, each inspired by the serenity of the sea and the passion of Chelsea F.C.

The launch in Dubai was attended by Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Damac, and Todd Kline, President, Commercial, Chelsea F.C.

“This is more than a residence - it’s the beginning of something extraordinary. Chelsea Residences by DAMAC represents a convergence of two global powerhouses, redefining what it means to live like a champion,” said Sajwani. “Every detail of this development embodies the spirit, discipline and pride of Chelsea F.C., from its design language to its world-class facilities.”

This is a first-of-its-kind, landmark collaboration, where the Chelsea brand permeates every square foot of the property. Residents can immerse themselves in a curated lifestyle that includes Chelsea F.C.-branded fitness and wellness facilities, an outdoor rooftop football pitch and an Aquarium Lounge in Chelsea blue. Whether enjoying a game in the private Cinema, training in the Chelsea Athlete Performance Centre or relaxing in the Rain Therapy Room, residents can live with the rhythm of champions, said Damac.

Chelsea Residences also offers thoughtfully crafted health and fitness experiences rarely seen in residential developments. These include a cryotherapy centre, forest relaxation pods, a kneipp parkour therapy path, and a starlit wellness centre. The project also features an infinity pool, aerial yoga studio, Chelsea Sports Bar, and even a powerhouse lounge - a resort-style mancave with live football screenings, boxing, darts and more. Dining takes a wellness-first and experience-rich approach.

Highlights include Dubai’s first healthy mono-diet café, a private chef’s table experience, and the show-stopping Captain’s Table—a resident-exclusive event series hosted by Chelsea F.C. legends.

Chelsea Residences will represent a unique investment proposition, combining Chelsea F.C.'s global brand equity with a once-in-a-generation location on Dubai’s last prime waterfront lands. Starting from AED2.17 million, the development’s one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments are designed using biophilic principles, with floor-to-ceiling windows that capture uninterrupted sea views, interiors inspired by London’s cool elegance and Dubai’s modern vitality, and sustainable water filtration systems throughout, Damac added. – TradeArabia News Service

