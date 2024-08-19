RIYADH — The Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA) launched the advanced training program on ‘digital chip design techniques.’



The training program is being organized, in cooperation with the National Academy of Industry, with the aim of localizing chip design and enabling talented Saudis to join companies under the National Semiconductor Cluster.



The program will contribute to qualifying trainees and providing them with knowledge in semiconductor design. It also enables them to participate directly in chip design projects, in addition to aligning their training experience with the needs of the labor market.



The RDIA stated that registration in the program is available to holders of a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, computer engineering or similar disciplines. The period of the training program is eight months from September 29 to May 29 and the last date for registration is early September.



The authority called on those who wish to register in the program to visit the website: (https://contact.rdia.gov.sa/survey?sId=wC6jlrmDxls=).



The program comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between the RDIA, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Industry, Saudi Aramco, and Al-Alat Company.

