ABU DHABI - The UAE continues its significant contributions to space exploration, driven by its qualified national workforce and ambitious youth, as it prepares to mark the anniversary of the first human spaceflight on Saturday.

The nation achieved a historic milestone in the first quarter of this year by launching six satellites: Thuraya 4, MBZ-SAT, Al Ain Sat-1, HCT-SAT 1, the second phase of Foresight Constellation, and Etihad-SAT.

This year's anniversary highlights the UAE's emergence as a leading space exploration success story in the Arab and regional spheres. Its accomplishments include groundbreaking projects and the development of a skilled generation of astronauts, administrators, and technical personnel.

Recent milestones include February's agreement between Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and Thales Alenia Space. Under the agreement, Thales Alenia Space will be a strategic partner in the development of the Pressure Equalisation Unit of the Gateway Lunar Space Station.

The UAE's participation in this project signifies a major step in its strategy to establish a prominent global presence in space science and technology. The UAE joined the Gateway project in January 2024 alongside the US, Japan, Canada, and the European Union, and announced its intent to send the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to lunar orbit.

Furthermore, the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt has achieved a significant milestone by completing the Critical Design Review (CDR) between 24th and 26th February 2025, paving the way for the assembly, integration, and testing of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer.

In March, MBRSC invited Emirati citizens aged 30-55 with backgrounds in engineering, technology, or healthcare and English proficiency to participate in future analog studies as part of the UAE Analog Programme.

These studies aim to investigate the effects of isolation and confinement on human psychology, physiology, and team dynamics.

In February, the Emirates Mars Mission's Hope Probe sent the first image of the Red Planet. Since reaching Mars orbit in February 2021, the Hope Probe has provided 12 scientific data packages, totalling 5.4 terabytes, freely shared with 200 scientific and research institutions globally.



RM