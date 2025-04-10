Dubai’s off-plan property sales rose 19.3% year-on-year (YoY) in March 2025, but declined 7.4% compared to February, according to a report by real estate agency ValuStrat.

Despite the monthly dip, off-plan sales remained dominant, accounting for almost 70% of all monthly residential transactions.

Jumeirah Village Circle led the off-plan sales activity, followed by Business Bay, Damac Island City, Dubai Production City, and Dubai Maritime City.

Dubai Production City and Uptown Motor City each set new records for the highest monthly volume of off-plan sales.

Meanwhile, the volume of ready secondary-home transactions fell by 2.4% month-on-month, but rose 1.1% YoY, ValuStrat said.

The ValuStrat Price Index posted its slowest monthly growth in nearly two years at 1.6%, indicating the market may be entering a period of moderation after steep gains.

Villa capital values increased 2% monthly, with an annual increase of 30.3%, led by Jumeirah Islands, Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills and The Meadows.

Apartment prices rose by 1.2% monthly, recording an annual growth of 21.4%. The highest yearly capital gains were recorded in The Greens, Dubailand Residence Complex, Palm Jumeirah, Town Square and The Views, the report said.

