Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik promulgated Royal Decree 40/2025, issuing a Category 1 license for the Satellite Communications Technologies Company to establish and operate a satellite communications system to provide fixed public communication services.

Under the license, the licensed company (OmanSat) will establish and operate satellite communication systems to provide fixed public communication services in the Sultanate of Oman, which include broadband Internet services, satellite connectivity services for communication stations, and provide multiple options for beneficiaries in rural areas, according to TRA.

"This comes within the efforts of the TRA to enable investment in innovative technologies and services, ensure the existence of an accessible and secure infrastructure, and develop a flexible regulatory environment that keeps pace with developments," the statement said.

The licensing will enable the company to contribute to the development of the telecommunications infrastructure and increase competitiveness in the local market.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

