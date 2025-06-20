Arab Finance: Orange Egypt has signed an agreement with Huawei to deploy 5G technology across the country, supporting Egypt’s digital infrastructure and enabling technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, augmented reality, and virtual reality, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership builds on the two companies’ ongoing collaboration and reflects a joint effort to expand connectivity for consumers and businesses, with applications across areas such as smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT).

As part of the deployment, Huawei is supplying its Multiple Input Multiple Output (Massive MIMO) technology for Radio Access Networks (RAN), aimed at improving spectral efficiency, network performance, and service quality in high-traffic areas.

The solution uses beamforming and spatial multiplexing to help increase network capacity, supporting services that require higher bandwidth, including high-resolution video, AR, and VR.

The agreement also covers Huawei’s ‘0 Bit 0 Watt’ energy management platform, which applies AI-based algorithms to manage power usage across the network.

The platform is designed to lower energy consumption and operational costs while aligning with environmental targets related to emissions and resource efficiency.

Additionally, Orange Egypt will implement Huawei’s E-band microwave technology to support wireless backhaul.

The system is intended to deliver high-throughput and low-latency connections in locations where deploying fiber infrastructure may not be practical.

Both companies said the rollout is part of broader efforts to strengthen Egypt’s telecommunications capabilities and support evolving digital needs across different sectors.