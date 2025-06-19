Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, today announced the commercial availability of Thuraya Mobile Broadband Hotspot (Thuraya MBH).

This lightweight, secure, and affordable broadband terminal is designed to extend critical communications to users on the move in remote environments.

As demand for seamless, reliable connectivity accelerates, areas across land and sea remain outside the coverage of terrestrial networks. This coverage gap can endanger lives, delay emergency response, and disrupt mission-critical operations.

Thuraya MBH addresses these challenges with an easy-to-deploy solution that delivers reliable satellite connectivity for remote areas across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.

Thuraya MBH is built to operate on the existing Thuraya satellite network and is fully compatible with the upcoming Thuraya-4 satellite, one of the largest and most advanced mobile satellite solutions (MSS) ever produced. It is among the first of more than 15 new Thuraya-4-enabled products that will serve both government and commercial markets.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer, Space Services at Space42, said, “Thuraya MBH ensures critical communications remain operational in environments where terrestrial networks cannot reach. This terminal integrates satellite mobility with existing infrastructure, providing reliable connectivity for civil government and commercial users across land and sea. From emergency response teams operating in remote locations to maritime vessels beyond coastal coverage, MBH delivers secure communications when conventional networks fail. The platform addresses real operational challenges while maintaining the robust security standards essential for mission-critical applications. This launch also advances two of Space42's strategic pillars: being a global Non-Terrestrial-Network (NTN) leader and being a trusted leader in secure connectivity.”

Thuraya MBH is designed for operational simplicity and resilient performance in field conditions. The all-in-one terminal supports satellite connectivity for vehicles and vessels operating beyond terrestrial coverage, with a durable form factor and minimal setup requirements. It enables reliable communication in scenarios such as maritime operations moving in and out of coastal coverage, as well as emergency responses beyond cellular range.

MBH is well-suited for use cases such as push-to-talk (PTT) communications, email, file transfers, remote asset monitoring, and IoT. It supports operations across civil government, remote utility fieldwork, coastal surveillance, and border security patrols. It is also an ideal solution for maritime users, including fishing vessels, yachts, ferries, bulk carriers, and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), where reliable satellite connectivity is essential.

Thuraya MBH meets IP67/IP68 durability standards and features built-in capabilities, including tracking, geofencing, and distress alerts, when integrated with third-party systems. Its security architecture features multi-level access controls, SIM pairing, PIN protection, and firewall management, ensuring secure and compliant operations across various sectors, including fisheries, border security, civil government, energy, and transportation.

The terminal also supports affordable data plans, a streamlined user interface, and 15 language functionalities. Designed for compatibility with external systems, it enables fleet and asset management in mobile, remote environments. An emergency fallback feature allows users to transmit text-based emails when onboard networks are unavailable.

Thuraya MBH will be available through authorised Thuraya service partners starting today, 19th June 2025.