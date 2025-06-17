Vodacom will invest approximately R100m to build 106 new base station sites in deep rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal. This aims to connect hundreds of thousands of people who have been excluded from the digital age.

The deployment will help bridge significant digital divides in remote KwaZulu-Natal and promote digital inclusion.

The new sites will be rolled out across 11 district municipalities, including Amajuba, eThekwini, Harry Gwala, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, Umgungundlovu, uMzinyathi, Uthukela, Zululand, uMhlabuyalingana, uMfolozi, uMlalazi, uMsinga, uMzumbe, uMgeni, Ray Nkonyeni, Mandeni, eNdumeni, eDumbe, Msunduzi, Newcastle and Nqutu.

This forms part of Vodacom’s Rural Coverage Acceleration Programme, aimed at expanding network coverage in deep rural South Africa, complementing previous efforts to improve infrastructure outside urban areas.

GSMA research highlights that high-speed broadband availability is critical for rural development, yet many rural communities lag behind in connectivity. Roughly half the world’s population, about 4 billion people, lack internet access and are excluded from its socio-economic benefits.

Imran Khan, managing executive for Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal, said:

"Ensuring network connectivity in deep rural areas is fundamental to Vodacom’s commitment to connect everyone, whether in urban centres, townships or rural locations. We aim to remove barriers and empower rural and township communities to enjoy the same network experience as metropolitan areas, enabling them to benefit from the digital economy."

Broadband penetration drives economic and social growth. A World Bank study shows that a 10 percentage point increase in fixed broadband penetration can increase GDP growth by 1.21% in developed economies and 1.38% in developing ones. Internet access will enable rural communities to utilise services such as e-health, e-education, and e-commerce.

