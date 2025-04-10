The UAE’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has reshuffled its executive committee, promoting Futoon Al Mazrouei by adding responsibility for wealth and business banking to her personal banking remit.

Before a previously announced reorganisation, business banking at FAB was under the corporate remit but has been split out for SME clients.

Wealth was under Michel Longhini, who was appointed in February 2023, and remains head of private banking, but not on the executive committee.

Neil Barrable, the bank's Group Chief Credit Officer on the Executive Committee, is also leaving for personal reasons, Zawya understands.

Noora Al Reyasi has been promoted to group chief HR officer sitting on the ExCo, FAB’s top level of management under Group CEO Hana Al Rostamani. Al Reyasi replaces Gareth Powell who has retired.

The bank has been making a series of changes to changes since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com