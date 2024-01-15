Spot Bitcoin ETFs will drive digital assets jobs within financial institutions - Binance CEO

GO
Advanced search
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ramadan and Eid 2023
COP28: Talking Climate in UAE
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Green Press Releases
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Asia Press Releases
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
OPINION
Business Insights
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Green Press Releases
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Asia Press Releases
ZAWYA GREEN
Special Coverage
COP28: Talking Climate in UAE
Gaza-Israel Conflict
UAE Realty Market
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Politics of Oil
The Future of Cryptos
GO
Advanced search
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ramadan and Eid 2023
COP28: Talking Climate in UAE
UAE Realty Market
The Future of Cryptos
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
OPINION
Business Insights
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Green Press Releases
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Asia Press Releases
Social media
Imogen Lillywhite
The Future of Cryptos
Spot Bitcoin ETFs will drive digital assets jobs within financial institutions - Binance CEO
TOP PICKS
CONFLICT
Hamas releases video showing three hostages alive
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
AI to impact 60% of advanced economy jobs: IMF's Georgieva
WEALTH
World's richest five men double fortune since 2020: Oxfam
OIL AND GAS
Bigger OPEC+ quota set to boost UAE’s growth in 2024
LEADERSHIP TALKS
LOGISTICS
VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts
INSIGHTS
1
Investors bet via options that India's rupee will rise
2
China's record crude, coal, iron ore imports don't tell the whole story: Russell
3
Sparkling start puts spotlight on Nikkei in 2024
4
Where will the global economy land in 2024?
5
Don’t extrapolate last year’s trends for the global economy
LATEST VIDEO
MARITIME
Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?
THE BRI REPORT
BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
LATEST NEWS
1
Funds most bearish on dollar since August: McGeever
2
UAE: Gold prices rise due to Middle East tension, early Fed rate cut hopes
3
Philippines to develop islands in South China Sea - military chief
4
Record budget for Gates Foundation as wider global health funding stalls
5
India's Dec wholesale prices rise 0.73% on year
SPONSORED CONTENT
QATAR
Promomedia has successfully established its presence in Qatar
FINTECH
Unlocking potential – Dubai establishes itself as a fintech and investment hub
TECHNOLOGY
IFX EXPO Dubai 2024 set to showcase the traders arena and more this January
PROJECTS: C-SUITE SPEAK
SUSTAINABILITY
‘Fighting climate change is our moral and business imperative’ – Gensler Co-Chair
ISLAMIC FINANCE REPORTS
ISLAMIC FINANCE REPORTS
Global Islamic Liquidity Management Report 2023: Building a Robust and Resilient Ecosystem