First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s top lender by assets, has appointed Divyesh Vithlani as its Chief Technology and Transformation Officer (CTTO), Zawya has learnt.

Vithlani will be reporting to CEO Hana AlRostamani. He served as the Group Chief Transformation Officer at Standard Chartered Bank Singapore and worked with Accenture for a little more than five years, holding positions including Senior Managing Director.

FAB has been reshuffling the bank's leadership for quite some time. In January, Sameh Al Qubaisi, head of global markets, and Suhail Bin Tarraf, chief operating officer, left the bank. Last year, Thomas Spitz, FAB's new head of global markets, resigned.

FAB was formed in 2017, after the merger of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank. Mubadala Investment Company and the Abu Dhabi ruling family are the largest shareholders of FAB.

CEO Hana Al Rostamani has been steering the bank from 2021. To increase its focus on emerging markets, FAB had considered a bid for Standard Chartered, but decided not to pursue it in January last year.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)