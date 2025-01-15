First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s top lender by assets, has started the year by making key changes to its leadership structure.

Zawya has learnt that the bank has sent out a notification to its employees stating that Sameh Al Qubaisi, Group Head of Global Markets and Suhail BinTarraf, Group Chief Operating Officer, have resigned.

Al Qubaisi led FAB’s global markets function, expanding the business regionally and internationally. He joined FAB from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, where he served as the Director General of Economic Affairs and as Executive Director-Executive Affairs Office.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

seban.scaria@lseg.com