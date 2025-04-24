UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with His Excellency Christian Stocker, Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Austria, in a manner that benefits both nations and their peoples.

During the call, His Highness wished Chancellor Stocker every success in leading Austria towards greater progress and prosperity. He also expressed his keen interest in working together to strengthen ties between the two countries across all sectors.

His Highness and the Austrian Chancellor also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, and underscored the importance of supporting efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region and beyond to promote development and prosperity for all.