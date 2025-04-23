Saudi Arabia has raised SAR 3.71 billion ($987.6 million) in its latest round of sukuk issuance, up by 40% from the previous offering.



The National Debt Management Centre (NDMC) said on Tuesday that it has just completed the Saudi riyal-denominated Islamic bonds issuance for April 2025, which was split into four tranches.



The first tranche, amounting to SAR 1.315 billion, will mature in 2029, while the second, amounting to SAR 80 million, is set to mature in 2032.



The third tranche (SAR 765 million) will mature in 2036, and the fourth, valued at SAR 1.55 billion, will mature in 2039.



In March, Saudi allocated SAR 2.64 billion for the Islamic bonds.



