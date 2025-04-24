The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, reported 34.50% year-on-year (YoY) higher property transactions at AED 25.30 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

The transactions were implemented over 6,896 deals, compared to AED 18.82 billion across 5,773 transactions in Q1-24, according to a press release.

Buy and sell transactions jumped to AED 15.51 billion through 3,819 transactions in the first three months (3M) of 2025. Mortgage transactions hiked by 49% to AED 9.80 billion through 3,077 transactions.

The report highlighted continued activity in foreign direct investment (FDI), with 384 transactions valued at AED 1.58 billion concluded by investors from 68 nationalities.

Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, said: "ADREC continues to advance a more efficient, competitive, and sustainable real estate ecosystem, driven by digital transformation, reliable data, and continuous collaboration with strategic partners.”

“The notable growth in transaction value and volume, alongside the rise in foreign investment, underscores the effectiveness of our regulatory frameworks and reinforces investor confidence in the market,” Al Omaira stated.

He added: "We will continue to enhance our legislative and digital tools and promote transparency to establish a more flexible and sustainable real estate environment aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).