Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's second-biggest lender, reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q1 2025 net profit to 5.9 billion riyals ($1.57 billion), driven primarily by a 26% increase in net financing and investment income.



The earnings beat analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 5.48 billion, according to LSEG data.

Loans and advances rose 19% to SAR 722 billion while customer deposits rose 4% to SAR 629 billion.

The lender’s assets rose 22% to over SAR 1 trillion.

Earnings per share was SAR1.41 versus SAR1.05 in the year ago period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com