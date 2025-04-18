Luis Monreal has been appointed new Director Sales Middle East Lufthansa Group Airlines, starting April 1.

Based in Dubai, he will be steering the sales and commercial activities as well as coordinating and managing the representation for Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, Brussels Airlines, Edelweiss and Eurowings in the large Middle East sales region, consisting of 16 countries.

This region comprises all markets in the Gulf region (GCC), Turkey, the Levant region, Iraq, Iran and Pakistan. In his new position, Monreal will report to Julia Hillenbrand, Vice President Sales Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Lufthansa Group Airlines. He will be succeeding Serkan Guerguen, who has taken over a new position at Lufthansa Group headquarters in Frankfurt.

Monreal and his sales force in the region will further push the presence of Lufthansa Group airlines including the future alignment with the new network airline ITA Airways. His goals are to develop further modern distribution channels and to raise the relevance of the solutions in the field of sustainability.

Monreal was born in Spain and lives in Dubai with his family since 2022. He holds an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa (IE).

Monreal brings a deep and wide range of knowledge and international experience in airline management to his new position. During his studies at the University of Barcelona, he joined Lufthansa as trainee in 1997 and then Lufthansa Cargo as business developer in 1999. He then became global account manager in 2001. In 2007, Monreal moved to the passenger business of Lufthansa Airlines becoming Head of Business Development for Spain and Portugal. From 2012 onwards he took over the sales responsibility in several different markets like the Netherlands, the Spanish-speaking South American markets and most recently some markets in the Gulf region. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).