Nick Giovanni has rejoined Goldman Sachs from online grocer Instacart as a partner in its technology, media and telecoms group in investment banking. Giovanni left Goldman in 2021 to take up the CFO post at Instacart. He had spent 22 years at Goldman and held several leadership roles, including head of the TMT group, co-head of technology investment banking and head of internet investment banking.

Alvarez & Marsal has hired Richard Cotterill to co-lead the energy team in its corporate finance practice in London. Cotterill joins as a managing director and will provide M&A advisory, with a particular focus on decarbonising energy generation, the energy transition and energy services. Alvarez said it plans to expand its energy team across EMEA, with "multiple new hires" to follow. Cotterill joined from KPMG, where he spent 16 years and was a partner in its energy corporate finance team.

Former Citigroup emerging markets banker Nick Darrant has taken up an advisory role with the Rwandan government. Darrant will advise on public investment and resource mobilisation at the ministry of finance and economic planning in Kigali. His advisory firm Darrant & Co also provides strategic advice to governments and institutions. Darrant worked at ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan and joined Citi in 2020 as co-head of fixed-income syndicate for EMEA. He left Citi in 2023.

Sunil Samani is one of five new hires by Lava Advisory Partners, a London-based M&A advisory firm. Samani, Felix Neate and Joseph Sharp have joined as associate directors. Samani has worked with private equity firms and spent seven years at EY in its strategy and transactions team. Neate previously spent four years at PwC, five years at Coller Capital and in 2022 joined M&A adviser Dyer Baade & Co. Cannelle Ramas has joined Lava as an analyst and Summer Bond has started as operations coordinator.

Barclays has appointed Anca Gagea as head of global CLO primary following the departure of John Clements, who was head of the US CLO primary business, a source said. Gagea, previously head of European CLOs, will relocate to New York from London. Bashar Rassam will take over her role. Clements had been with Barclays since 2018, when he joined from Citigroup. Gagea has been with Barclays since 2005. She was an analyst in the ABS research team before moving into CLO primary.

JP Morgan has hired Jonathan Slaughter from Goldman Sachs for its business services unit within the investment bank. Slaughter will be based in London and help to bolster the bank’s efforts to expand in EMEA. He joined Goldman in 2021 as head of business services for North America, after 15 years at Rothschild, working in London and New York.

Christina Ma, HSBC's head of global banking for Asia-Pacific, is leaving the bank as it restructures, Bloomberg reported. Ma is departing just 2-1/2 years after she was hired from Goldman Sachs.

And HSBC's deputy global head of equities Selene Chong is taking a leave of absence from her role, Reuters reported. Hong Kong-based Chong is also head of equities and has worked for HSBC for more than two decades.

PineBridge Investments has appointed Angie Ng as CEO for Malaysia and managing director for equities. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Ng will be responsible for PineBridge’s Malaysia office and lead the local equities team.

BNP Paribas has appointed Karine Delvallee as regional head of South-East Asia and chief executive of the Singapore branch. She will lead the French bank's operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has appointed Bryan Yeo as chief investment officer, effective April 1. Yeo, currently deputy CIO, will take over from Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, who is retiring from the role to become a GIC adviser.

BNP Paribas has appointed Peter Medynski as a director in its loan capital markets team in Sydney. Medynski joins from Credit Agricole CIB, where he was a director for corporate and leveraged finance in Sydney.

Germany's NordLB is planning to exit Asia-Pacific after more than two decades of operating in the region. Asia-Pacific portfolios, especially structured financing, which were previously managed in Singapore, will be transferred to Hannover and London.

Credit Agricole CIB has appointed David Maisant as head of distribution and asset rotation for Asia-Pacific, based in Hong Kong. Maisant was head of leveraged and telecoms finance distribution for EMEA at the bank.

Australia’s National Reconstruction Fund Corp has appointed David Gall as CEO. Gall brings 35 years of experience in corporate, commercial and retail banking, 16 of which were at National Australia Bank.

