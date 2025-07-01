Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait has appointed Guillaume Jean Marie Van der Tol, also known as Giel-Jan, as its new Group CEO, replacing acting head Abdulla Al Sumait, who will retain his position as Deputy Group CEO.

Van der Tol worked at ABN AMRO Bank in the Netherlands for 21 years holding several executive positions.

In 2000 he was appointed Global Head HR of the Global Markets Division in Amsterdam/London, after which he served as COO of Saudi Hollandi Bank (SHB) in Riyadh. In 2005 he was appointed CEO and Managing Director of Nordic bank SHB. He also held the positions of Managing Director of Tier One Capital in the Netherlands and CEO of Dubai Bank in the UAE.

After the merger of Dubai Bank with Emirates NBD Bank in 2012, he became a member of the latter’s Group Executive Committee, serving as Global Head Wholesale Banking, followed by the position of CEO and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Bank Egypt.

