LONDON: HSBC Asset Management's UK CEO Stuart White is leaving the company after more than 14 years at the banking giant, which had started a search for his replacement, a spokesperson told Reuters.

"We can confirm that Stuart White is leaving HSBC Asset Management. We will conduct a search for his replacement," a spokesperson said, adding that he was leaving to pursue other opportunities outside the group.

White led HSBC Asset Management's $200 billion UK arm and was also a board director and member of the fund arm's global management committee, according to his LinkedIn profile, which says he remains a non-executive board director at the National Employment Savings Trust. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers Editing by Tomasz Janowski)