LONDON: Barclays on Tuesday said chief operating officer Alistair Currie will leave the bank, to pursue roles on the boards of other companies.

The bank said Craig Bright, its chief information officer, and former Goldman Sachs banker Anne Marie Darling would assume the role of group co-chief operating officers, as well as heading Barclays Execution Services, the lender's back-office service company.

Barclays separately announced former ABN AMRO banker Robert Swaak would join the board of its domestic unit Barclays Bank UK Plc, as a non executive director. (Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers)