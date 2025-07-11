Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Banque Misr have signed a $100 million sustainability-linked financing agreement, marking the first of its kind between the two institutions, as per a statement.

Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat emphasized that the Ministry is actively working with international partners and local authorities to expand access to innovative financing tools for Egypt’s private sector.

She noted that since 2020, concessional financing to the private sector has exceeded $15.6 billion, with over 40% directed to financial institutions.

She added that efforts are underway, in collaboration with the Federation of Egyptian Banks, to improve the banking sector’s access to international credit lines and technical support.

The cooperation also includes using platforms such as “Hafei,” launched by the Ministry to facilitate access to financing and advisory services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Al-Mashat pointed to the strategic importance of the partnership with the EBRD, which allocates more than 28% of its portfolio to financial institutions in support of private sector growth.

She also acknowledged the role of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) in supporting market stability and enabling the introduction of new financial products

