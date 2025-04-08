PNC Financial Services Group on Monday appointed former BlackRock executive Mark Wiedman as president, effective immediately.

Wiedman will also assume presidency of the Pittsburgh-based company's wholly owned banking subsidiary, PNC Bank, PNC Financial said.

Wiedman will report to Chief Executive William Demchak.

Michael Lyons, the group's previous president, left in January to become president and CEO-elect of payments firm Fiserv.

Touted to be a potential successor to BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink, Wiedman was the head of global client business at the asset manager. He also held several key positions at the firm since he joined in 2004 from Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Janaki Venugopalan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)